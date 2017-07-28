A galaxy of shows: McCain’s Open House and Single Ticket Sales Launch Party July 30; save 20 percent on some attractions

MANHATTAN — Get ready to place your order for tickets to some of the biggest names and shows in entertainment as part of the McCain Open House and Single Ticket Sales Launch Party on Sunday, July 30, at Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.

As a bonus, it will be Super Saver Sunday and everyone’s invited to save 20 percent off regularly priced adult tickets to select McCain events for the coming year. The savings are available on a wide variety of shows: Parsons Dance, “Creedence Clearwater Revisited,” The B-52s, “My Father’s Dragon,” Flint Hill Children’s Choir, “Swan Lake” by the Russian National Ballet, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, “Hamlet” and “Sense and Sensibility” by the Aquila Theatre, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Tao’s “Drumheart” and jazz sensation Kenny G.

Single tickets to McCain at the Wareham Opera House presentations of the Bumper Jacksons and the “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” can be purchased with the 20 percent discount on Super Saver Sunday, too.

Also available at regular prices will be single tickets to some of Broadway’s hottest shows — “Dirty Dancing,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Sound of Music,” “Kinky Boots” and more — and entertainment giants, including Paula Poundstone, John Cleese and David Sedaris, along with seasonal favorites “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” by Chip Davis.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Enjoy refreshments and watch a video preview of the upcoming McCain season. Show your completed ticket order form — download in advance at k-state.edu/mccain or pick up a copy at the open house — to get your number for McCain’s “take-a-number” ticket-ordering system.

The box office opens at 2 p.m., with the last chance to get a number at 3:30 p.m. Online sales of single tickets also will begin at 2 p.m. July 30, but you must be present at the event to get the 20 percent discount. Phone orders will not be taken on July 30.

The 20 percent discount is only available at the Super Saver Sunday Open House. While the 20 percent discount applies to regular-price tickets only, Kansas State University students and kids 18 and under always receive a 50 percent discount for most McCain Performance Series shows.

Remaining single tickets will be available at the McCain box office from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by phone at785-532-6428 or online at k-state.edu/mccain beginning Monday, July 31.