The Junction City Reds fell to Southeast Missouri 19-2 Thursday night in the opening round of pool play in the Babe Ruth Midwest Regional Tournament for players, ages 13 to 15. The games were played at North Park in Junction City.

In other opening day games Moorhead, Minnesota defeated Davenport, Iowa 9-5, Bismark, North Dakota downed Salida, Colorado 16-2 and Columbus, Kansas defeated Scottsbluff, Nebraska 22-2.

The tournament continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Rathert Field.