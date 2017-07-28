Chamber provides a ‘layer of insulation’ between husband and wife – Chamber CEO speaks on ‘potential conflict of interest’

Dennis Beson, Chamber of Commerce CEO, is speaking out about the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s (CVB) involvement in a Consolidated Chamber of Commerce.

County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to give notice to the Chamber of their intention to withdraw from the Consolidated Chamber of Commerce Master Agreement at the end of the year. The County has cited declining transient guest tax revenues – which is the money source for the CVB – as one of their reasons for issuing the withdrawal notice.

Beson expressed his concern regarding the County’s withdrawal notice. “Part of the problem with this is that there is a lot of ‘he said, she said’, it’s been a lot of implied things, it’s been very difficult to ascertain all the answers; one of the problems I think I’m struggling with personally – and not necessarily reflective of the Chamber of Commerce – is the potential conflict of interest in the 2 to 1 vote.”

Voting for the notice of withdrawal were County Commissioners Keith Ascher and Charles Stimatze. Beson said that the Chamber provides a buffer between the CVB and the County.

“The Chamber provides a layer of insulation between Commissioner Stimatze and Michele Stimatze (CVB Director); if this particular CVB is pulled apart you’ll have a direct connection – even though there still could be an advisory committee or a board – it certainly brings it one step closer to being a direct report, husband and wife.”

Implying a conflict of interest, Beson said that ‘it’s hard to imagine how there can’t be some sort of conflict there.’

Beson hired Michele Stimatze as CVB Director in April of this year, despite his current implications of a ‘potential conflict of interest.’ At the time of her hiring, Beson stated, in part: “The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce advertised this position both on a State and National level. After several initial phone interviews our selection committee interviewed three candidates. It was clear that Michele Stimatze was the best choice for the promotion and development of our Convention and Visitors Bureau.”

JC Post contacted County Counselor Steve Opat, who represents the County Commissioners, and he said that his “duty is counsel to the Board of Geary County Commissioners” and he had no comment.

Chamber and County officials have until December 31st to come to an agreement. The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved a motion to hold a tentative August 9th public meeting with City, Chamber and County officials to discuss the master agreement under the consolidated chamber and to educate all parties on the financials of the CVB under the Chamber of Commerce.