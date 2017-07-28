Day Two of Babe Ruth Midwest Regional

The Junction City Reds fell to Bismark, North Dakota 12-2 in a 10-run rule five inning baseball game at Rathert Field Friday night. The matchup came in the second round of pool play in the Babe Ruth Midwest Regional for 13-15 year old players.

Junction City is 0-2 in the tournament, and will play Salida, Colorado in the tournament at 7:30 Saturday night. Salida is also 0-2 in the tournament.

In other games on Friday Davenport, Iowa rolled past Scottsbluff, Nebraska 23-0, SEMO South of Missouri downed Salida 6-3, and Columbus, Kansas defeated Moorehead, Minnesota 5-0. The tournament continues through Sunday.