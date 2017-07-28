JCPD arrest report

In the 24 hour on Thursday, July 27th the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) responded to 136 calls for service, issued 26 citations, and made 36 arrests.

Officers report the arrest of two individuals for alleged shoplifting at 521 East Chestnut Street. Nineteen year old Katlyn Barnes of Winnemuca, NV and eighteen year old Meghan Rawson, Jamesville, CA, were arrested just after 4:00 pm.

Officers also report the arrest of two individuals for alleged domestic battery at 1810 Caroline Avenue. Blaine Edward Hand, 20, and Sandra Veronica Hand, 18, were arrested at approximately 3:15 am.