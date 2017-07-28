Kansas man convicted of rape faces child exploitation charge

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of raping two women and acquitted of sexually assaulting a teen in cases that have divided his tight-knight hometown won’t face additional rape charges.

But Jacob Ewing will face trial for attempted rape and felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child under a ruling that Jackson County, Kansas, District Judge Norbert Marek issued Thursday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Marek ruled that a jury should decide if Ewing knowingly viewed sexually explicit images of a 17-year-old girl.

In the ruling, Marek dismissed additional charges of rape scheduled for trial in August at the request of special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling. Defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio also had sought to have Ewing retried on the charges that he was convicted of in June, but Marek denied the request.