Police uncover alleged Kansas dog fighting ring

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential dog fighting ring.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police were conducting an investigation and observed possible evidence of a dog fighting ring at a residence in the 1300 Block of North Chautauqua in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson during Friday’s police briefing.

Officers seized three pit-bull dogs and a rabbit. They were taken to the animal shelter. Wichita police recently participated in training specific dog fight. The Kansas Humane Society brought the program to Wichita. Because of this training, the officers were able to identify the dogs in this potential dog fighting ring. Police have made no arrests in the case.