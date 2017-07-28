Sentencing hearing underway for Kan. teen who killed his mother, sister

HUTCHINSON — A sentencing hearing is underway for a Kansas teenager convicted last August as an adult in the deaths of his mother and 11-year-old sister in a 2013 house fire.

Samuel Vonachen, 14 at the time of the crime had been described as a scheming psychopath. During the trial, the defense suggested he had a mental defect.

During Friday’s sentencing, Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder recounted the night of the fire and called Vonachen a danger to the community. He said the judge should not depart from the sentencing guideline of of life in prison without parole.

