Sheriff reports possible sighting of Kansas shooting suspect

FORD COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities are investigating a July 23, double shooting and continue searching for an alleged suspect 20-year-old Xavier Alejandro Maestas.

On Friday, the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s office reported receiving numerous tips that Maestas has been seen in Jetmore and Hodgeman County, according to a social media report.

He is possibly driving a blue passenger car with partial gold wheels.

If seen do not approach contact Law Enforcement immediately. Maestas is considered armed and dangerous.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Officers from the Dodge City Police Department were dispatched to a mobile home at 201 E. McArtor for a shooting, according to a media release.

When Officers arrived they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. During the investigation

Detectives determined the victims were standing outside the trailer when they were shot.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Xavier Alejandro Maestas for Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Aggravated Assault – Use of a deadly Weapon, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm – Shooting into an occupied dwelling.