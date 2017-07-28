JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Swap Shop – July 28, 2017

by Leave a Comment

Garage Sale – Friday, 4:30-8 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m., 1314 Shamrock (mini-fridge, baby items)

Estate Sale – 1517 S. Garfield, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Today and Saturday (furniture, home decor, China)

Selling – Band saw and table, 762-2648

Buy – Rain barrel, 238-8663

Looking for – A black, female standard size poodle for breeding purposes, 223-1733

Selling – Two adult life vests; small, small child life vest, 375-3739

Selling – Geese decoys; shotgun shell re-loader, 210-5936

Selling – Hesston Rodeo belt buckles, 238-3513

Selling – Adjustable scaffolding; walnut lumber, 922-6587

Selling – King size air mattress; 238-1185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 