Future County Projects

The Geary County Commission has been discussing the waste disposal unit for Laurel Canyon in the northwestern part of the county.

Ben Bennett, Commission Chairman, reported that sewage system will have to be replaced in the future. “Preliminary discussions with the Corps of Engineers are under way. Again it will take us some time to get there.” Bennett added the first thing that needs to be accomplished is to satisfy an agreement with the Corps of Engineers. “And we’ve go to acquire some land we’ve got in mind that will still be Corps land that we can put the lagoon on.”

Bennett noted a couple of different areas have been identified, and commissioners looked at the site earlier this year. He noted the project will take some time, and will not be done this year or next year.

The County Commission also plans to replace the Conroe Bridge on Ascher Road over Clarks Creek in the future. The plan is to apply for some state funding to help with the project. Bennett reported that bridge replacement is also some time away, possible two years.