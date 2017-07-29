Memories at the Museum Scheduled Sunday

The floods of 1951 and 1993 will be brought out of the memory bank by participants in the Memories at the Museum session Sunday at the Geary County Historical Museum.

This event is scheduled from 3-4:30 p.m.

During these events participants discuss their memories and recollections of the two big floods that occurred in Geary County. The information can be used as part of the research for an upcoming museum exhibit, “Submerged,” which is due to begin in January.

Memories at the Museum sessions are open to the public.