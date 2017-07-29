Reds Fall to Salida, Colorado in Babe Ruth Midwest Regional

The Junction City Reds fell to Salida, Colorado 7-1 in the final game of pool play in the Babe Ruth Midwest Regional for players, ages 13-15. The teams played Saturday night at Rathert Field.

Other scores from the tournament on Saturday included Moorehead, Minnesota defeating Scottsbluff, Nebraska 22-2, Bismark, North Dakota rolling past Southeast Missouri 26-3, and Davenport, Iowa defeating Columbus, Kansas 10-3.

The semifinals of the tournament on Saturday will pit Southeast Missouri against Davenport, Iowa at noon followed by Columbus, Kansas against Bismark, North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. The winners play for the championship at 5 p.m.

Junction City finished 0-3 in the tournament.