Bismark Captures Championship of Babe Ruth Midwest Regional

The team from Bismark, North Dakota captured the title of the Midwest Regional Tournament for 13-15 year old players on Sunday at Rathert Field in Junction City.

Bismark defeated Southeast Missouri 9-3 in the championship game. In the semifinal round Bismark had defeated Columbus, Kansas 10-0 while Southeast Missouri was a 3-1 winner over Davenport, Iowa.

Paul Unrau, Cal Ripken State Commissioner for Kansas, noted this tournament went well. “Junction City hosted a 16-18 regional last week and then the 13-15 this week. Went very smoothly, and weather cooperated once we got the first day over with. ” Unrau estimated each team brought about 50 people to Junction City for the tournament. “There’s a lot of amenities and things here in the city that bode really well for bringing in a lot of people. The covered grandstand with ceiling fans at Rathert Field is also considered a strength.

Bob Willis, Kansas State Babe Ruth Commissioner, noted he was appreciative of Junction City for hosting two tournaments back to back. “That’s a tremendous undertaking.” He noted the tournaments also have a tremendous impact on the community.

Bismark finished first in the Midwest Regional for a third consecutive year, and will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, which is scheduled August 10-17. The Junction City Reds competed in the Midwest Regional this year and went 0-3.

Junction City has been selected to host another Midwest Regional Tournament for 13-15 year old players in 2018.