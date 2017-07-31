2017 Fall Sports Student / Parent Informational Meeting at JCHS

Monday, July 31st, at 6 p.m. Junction City High School will be the site of a student-parent informational meeting for those students wanting to participate in fall sports at the senior high. Athletics Director Matt Westerhaus said that includes girls golf, boys and girls cross country, football, girls tennis, boys soccer and volleyball.

A general meeting for all sports will begin at 6 p.m. covering guidelines within the athletic department. Following the general meeting, each sport will have an individual meeting to discuss tryouts, procedures, schedules and related information for the season.

Fall sports will begin their first day of practice on Monday, August 14th.