‘Bender’ – story of America’s First Serial Killing Family to be available on DVD August 1st

Bender, a movie about America’s first serial killing family will be available for purchase on Tuesday, August 1st.

The film was partially shot in Geary County at the Sunrock Ranch and the Rock Springs 4-H Center.

Bender unveils the bizarrely true story of America’s first serial-killing family. The year is 1873 and travelers are mysteriously vanishing on the Kansas frontier. The troubled Doctor York goes searching for answers and stumbles upon the Benders, a homesteading family with an unnatural way of living off the land. As the elders of the family vie for dominance, their daughter Kate draws upon her supposed supernatural powers to will a better future, and a peculiar young boy is reared in the family trade – but unexpected visitors could threaten their seemingly quiet homestead. In this boldly restrained thriller, human hunger can be the most dangerous of traps.

The Tall Grass Film Festival hosted a satellite premier of the film on October 8th, 2016 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. Principle actors include James Karen, Buck Taylor, Leslie Woodies, Nicole Jellen, Linda Purl, Jon Monastero, Bruce Davison and Chance Caeden.

The film will be available on DVD and online via Amazon and iTunes.