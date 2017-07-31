Chamber of Commerce CEO Submits Resignation

The CEO of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Dennis Beson has resigned.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon by the chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors Stan Hambright. He stated the Board has received and accepted Beson’s resignation as CEO, effective August 30th.

Hambright also stated, “Future decisions about a new CEO will be determined once there is resolution of the Master Agreement currently under negotiation.” That is the master agreement for the consolidated Chamber of Commerce. Geary County Commissioners recently voted 2-1 to withdrawal from the master agreement at the end of the year. The notice was given before a July 1st deadline so that does leave time in the coming months for discussion and negotiation on the matter.

Beson began work with the Chamber on August 3rd, 2015.