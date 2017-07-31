DUI Check Lanes scheduled for Friday and Saturday

Members of the Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol will be conducting DUI check lanes on Friday and Saturday, August 4th and 5th.

The focus is to detect and deter drunk drivers and arrest those over the legal limit.

Drunk Driving. Over the Limit. Under Arrest. is a national campaign organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which focuses on combining high-visibility enforcement with heightened public awareness efforts. The campaign is designed to remind motorists that impaired driving is no accident, and will not be dealt with lightly.

Impaired driving continues to be a social scourge that kills and maims thousands of Americans every year. Every hour, drivers are arrested for driving under the influence or driving while intoxicated and for many, this will not be their first offense. Nationwide, one person every 39 minutes, approximately 37 people a day, or more than 13,000 people each year die in traffic crashes involving a vehicle driver or a motorcycle operator with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, which is the legal limit across all of the United States.

A DUI conviction will stay on your driving record for life, convictions can show up on all background checks and employment screenings.