Historical Society to Host Smithsonian Exhibit

The Geary County Historical Society will be the site for a traveling Smithsonian exhibit in January.

Heather Hagedorn, Museum Curator, said the exhibit is traveling throughout the state of Kansas to seven locations. “It’s called waterways. We’ll get it on January 3rd. It will open on January 6th. ”

In conjunction with the Smithsonian exhibit the Geary County Historical Museum is creating their own exhibit, “which we’ve called submerged, which will talk about Geary County’s specific relationship with water.” In this case that will involve the past floods of 1903, 1936, 1951 and 1993.