Junction City woman hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash

CLAY COUNTY, MO. – A Junction City woman was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Sunday in Clay County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Amanda D. Patrick, 38, Belton, was southbound on Interstate 35 at U.S. 69. The Toyota struck the right rear corner of a 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by Keith R. Mace, 67, Olathe that had slowed behind a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Kayln L. Maugh, 24, Olathe, that was stopped in traffic.

The collision caused to Toyota to hit a guardrail, then rotate counter clockwise, re-enter the right lane and hit the passenger side of the Ford. The impact pushed the Ford into the median.

Patrick, and two passengers in the Ford Macy Ingham, 23, Claflin, and Heather R. Melia, 24, Junction City, were transported to Liberty Hospital.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the MSHP.