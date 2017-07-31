Kansas teen’s clothes, phone taken in armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery that started as a Craigslist ad. The 17-year-old victim arrived at an apartment complex to complete the transaction, according to a media release from Topeka police.

Once inside the apartment, several armed suspects forced to victim to remove his clothes. The victim’s phone and clothing were taken and he was told to leave.

The investigation led to two persons of interest. Police are interviewing them. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Topeka police. The Topeka police reminded residents they have a safe exchange zone for transactions at 320 South Kansas Avenue, Suite 100.