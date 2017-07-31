Pilot Club Teaming Up with Freddy’s

The Pilot Club of Junction City and Freddy’s are teaming up on Tuesday evening in Junction City.

From five to eight p.m. ten percent of food proceeds at the restaurant at 802 East Chestnut Street will go to the Pilot Club to be used for various projects in the community.

The Pilot Club has a longtime history of supporting needs in the community. Previous projects have ranged from raising $8,000 to support community needs to Christmas for Kids and the Junction City Fire Department Fire Pup Program.