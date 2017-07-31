Police: Driver falls asleep before Kan. crash; jailed for alleged DUI

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged DUI charges after a crash.

Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a one car injury accident in the 400 block of W. Fulton Street in Garden City involving a Silver 2011 Chevy Cobalt and a utility pole.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they identified the driver of the vehicle as Justin Cruz, 26, Broomfield Colorado. Cruz was uninjured and exhibiting signs of impaired driving.

The investigation revealed Cruz was traveling west on Fulton St. when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on the on the northeast corner of 11th and Fulton Street.

After police arrested Cruz and took him to the Finney County Jail, he complained of injury. Finney County EMS treated him and released jail. He could face the possible charges of Driving Under the Influence and No valid Driver’s License. Due to the damage to the utility pole, traffic was re-routed for approximately three hours so City electric crews could replace the pole. Damage to the utility pole was estimated at $ 4,500.