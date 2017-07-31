RCPD investigating injury accident

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is investigating an injury accident.

On Sunday, July 30th officers reported a black 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 21 year old Christopher Stover, Junction City, was found on its side at the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd and Pillsbury Drive.

Stover reported that an unknown vehicle attempted to merge into his lane, causing him to hit the curb and lose control of his motorcycle. He was transported by EMS to Via Christi hospital.

No citations were issued at the scene. Police ask anyone with information to contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1000.