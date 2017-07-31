Sheriff: 4th suspect jailed for alleged beating death of Kan. man

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue the investigation the June murder of a Salina man and have made a fourth arrest.

On Friday night, police arrested 20-year-old Austin Bott, Salina, for failure to appear, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Bott was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby. On June 6, investigators found Shelby’s body near the Smoky Hill River Bridge crossing on North East Street in Salina.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Shelby suffered blunt force trauma to the head and had other severe injuries.

Sheriff Soldan did not comment on Bott’s role in the murder but said he was booked into the Saline County Jail Saturday for murder in the first degree, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Police have arrested three other Salina men in connection with the case.

Charles Rodgers, 30, James Pavey, 40, and Brandon St. Clair, are being held for alleged first-degree murder.