The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that a Deputy located a vehicle parked on Interstate 70 at the mile marker 311 east bound off-ramp at 12:14 a.m. Monday. Alejandro Jonathan Franquiz, 30, Fort Riley, was found deceased inside the vehicle.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Brian Hornaday said an autopsy has been ordered and will be completed this week. No further information is being released at this time due to the pending investigation.