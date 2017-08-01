Dwight Summerfest this weekend

Every five years the city of Dwight hosts a major celebration – to mark over 125 years of existence as a city.

Celebrations this year for the Dwight Summerfest begin on Friday, August 4th with a setup of the Historic Encampment at the Dwight City Park.

Lacy Autry, part of the Celebration committee, said that Saturday’s events begin at 7:00 am with a 5K run.

“The Manhattan Running Company is actually putting the race event together for us,” said Autry. “With the registration [of the race] you actually get a t-shirt for the Dwight Summerfest.”

Masonic Lodge No. 357 will host free cancer screenings at the Dwight Library.

“They will be setting up pretty early in the morning, they bring an elaborate mobile station,” said Autry. “You can go from 9:00 am until noon and set your appointment; and they will start filling those appointments after noon and keep going until everybody has been seen.”

The screenings are for skin and prostate cancer, colon cancer home screening kits, BMI tests, and facial sun damage assessments.

Dwight is located about 20 miles south of Junction City in Morris County.

A complete schedule of events can be found below:

Saturday, August 5th

7:00 am: 5k pre-registration by the Dwight Ball Field (online registration available now at: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/29615)

8:00 am: 5K run/walk start time

9:00 am until noon: Registration for Cancer Screenings at Dwight Library

Noon to 6:00 pm: Cancer Screenings

10:00 am: parade with the Fort Riley Mounted Color Guard and 1st Infantry Division band in the lead

11:00 am to 3:00 pm: Show and See Car Show with a Retro Girl Contest at the Ball Field

11:00 am: Tractor show at the west side of the Dwight Elevator

11:00 am to 3:00 pm: Mini-train rides, hop on at Main St. near library

11:15 am and noon: History in a Trunk – Coming to Kansas Trunk & Children’s Chores Trunk at the Dwight United Methodist Church Sanctuary

12:30 pm: Wildlife Exhibit at the Dwight United Methodist Church Sanctuary

12:30 pm to 3:00 pm: Fine Art show at the Grocery Store on Main St.

12:30 to 3:00 pm: hands on art activities for all ages at the Grocery Store on Main St.

2:00 pm: Antique Tractor Auction, east side of Dwight Elevator

Noon to 6:00 pm: Music in the Dwight City Park noon: 1ID Band 12:30: Arnie and Jean Boyd 1:00: Tallgrass Express Band 1:45: JC Naz Praise Band 2:30: Tallgrass Express Band 3:15: Morgan Poole 3:45: makenzie Ochoa 4:00: Darin Whitson 5:30: Hanna Stillwell 5:45: Jeremy Harmison

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm: DJ Dance with Nick Morgan as the DJ, Dwight City Park

Other activities throughout the day include bounce tents at the Ball Field, a horseshoe tournament at the Dwight City Park, kids games east of the Dwight United Methodist Church, and bingo at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Food and drinks vendors will also be for sale and various merchandise sales will be located in the Community Building.

There will also be a Community Worship at 10:00 am on Sunday, August 6th at the Dwight Community Building. A potluck meal will follow the worship service.

For more information visit the Dwight Summerfest 2017 Facebook page.