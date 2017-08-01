Election Day City Commission Coverage on 1420 KJCK and JC Post

It’s ELECTION DAY!

The August 1st primary election for Junction City Commission Candidates is today.

Voting is until 7:00 pm at the Geary County Clerk’s Office.

JC Post and 1420 KJCK will provide complete election coverage with multiple reports throughout the evening.

The first report will air at approximately 7:09 pm on 142o KJCK – AM radio. Reports will air between the Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles game that will be on air beginning at 5:30 pm.

Other reports will air at approximately 7:26 pm, 7:42 pm, 8:09 pm, 8:26 pm, 8:42 pm, 9:09 pm, 9:26 pm, 9:42 pm, 10:09 pm. Radio reports are sponsored by Coryell Insurors, The Pampered Pet, and the Geary County Clerk’s Office.

Vote totals and results will also be updated on JC Post as well as the Junction City Post Facebook Page.

There are ten candidates on the ballot vying for three open spots. The primary election will narrow the field of ten to six for the November General Election.

A complete list of the candidates can be found below: