Fall Sports Rules and Regs

The fall sports information meeting for Junction City High School athletes, parents and guardians was held Monday evening in the Shenk Gym.

Afterwards individual team meetings were held.

Randall Zimmerman, Blue Jay head football coach, noted there was a good turnout. ” We had a really good group of kids. We’ve had a really good summer. The ones that have committed to the weight room have done a nice job.”

Zimmerman talked about the main message to the students and parents. “Just to do right and let us coach your kids. We’re here for them and we’re going to teach them a little bit of football but it’s more about getting them ready and preparing them for the real game, the game of life and those kind of things.” Zimmerman it will include simple life skill things. “Just be your best at all times. Everything else takes care of itself.”

Football practice begins August 14th at 3 p.m. This will be the 24th season that Zimmerman has served as head coach for Junction City Blue Jay football. The season opener is September 1 vs. Emporia at Al Simpler Stadium in Junction City.