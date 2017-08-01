“Green on top, stop – move to clear portion of the lake”, Dykstra continues to advocate for Milford Lake

It’s one of the oldest forms of microorganisms on the planet – blue green algae.

The prevalence of blue green algae in the state’s lakes, and more specifically in Milford Lake has caused some concern among many.

One of those people is outdoor enthusiast Rick Dykstra. “What you don’t hear a lot about is what is within the blue green algae, which are microcystins – those are the deadly little boogers.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) microcystins are toxins produced by cyanobacteria, i.e. blue green algae. The liver is the “favored target” of the microcystins, but the skin, eyes, and throats can suffer as well.

While there are a number of factors that can contribute to blue green algae, Dykstra said that lake goers shouldn’t let it deter them from having a good time.

“If you see ‘scum’ or floating green stuff, gunk – I wouldn’t swim there,” said Dykstra. “I would find another place at the same lake [to swim]; you could probably go 100 yards and find clear water.”

Blue green algae is also known to suddenly appear or disappear and move as the wind changes, making the process for determining watches and warnings at Milford Lake difficult. Testing samples are taken on Monday and results are prepared on Thursday – a significant window for lake conditions to change.

“There’s been more than a few times where it wasn’t good on Monday, but because of rain/storms on Tuesday and Wednesday that by Thursday, it looks wonderful,” said Dykstra. “We need – and it’s being researched – what’s called Instant Test Kits that they can go down on Thursday or Friday and instantly test.”

Officials are working on ways to address blue green algae concerns without limiting tourism to lakes.