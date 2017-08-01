JC Post

Kobach appeals order to answer under oath on plan to change election law

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is seeking to avoid answering questions under oath about plans to change U.S. election law.

The Kansas Republican filed a notice late Monday saying he is appealing to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals an order to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ALCU called Kobach’s appeal of the deposition order “bizarre.”

Two federal judges have each twice ruled Kobach misled the court about the contents of documents he took into a November meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump and a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

The court fined Kobach $1,000 and ordered him to testify on Thursday about the documents.

Kobach is vice chairman of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

  • Chuck Moss

    So what does HE have to hide? The fact that he’s lied all along I suppose. This man is going to run for governor?

    • roadglide

      If proper checks and balances where in place to stop fraudulent voting by non citizens and folks voting more than once or using dead people ID’s we wouldn’t need this panel. But if criminals didn’t commit crimes we wouldn’t need Cop’s. If conservative voters were the ones committing these voting violations then liberals would be up in arms over it, but they never see fault in the process, its all about their ideological twisted out come that matters no matter what it takes to pull it off. This is just another witch hunt and I wouldn’t say anything either, screw the ACLU.

    • Wynterbourne

      If he’s done nothing wrong, then testify under oath. It’s that simple. Probably a liar just like the rest of them.