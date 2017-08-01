Tim Brown Receives Most Votes in City Commission Primary Election

Tim Brown received 691 votes in the primary election on Tuesday to lead all candidates in the Junction City Commission race.

The top six advance to the November general election. Following Brown were Jeff Underhill with 587, Nicholas Allbritton 407, Bob Henderson 317, Heinrich Biggs 101 and Michael Gray with 94 votes.

Brown told JCPost he was honored. “Very, very honored. I’m very humbled also. I so very much appreciate the confidence that the folks have put in me, and I’m just looking forward to the general election November 7th. I’d like to congratulate all the other candidates and look forward to the general election. But I’m just very humbled and very honored.”

Eight percent of the registered voters in Geary County went to the polls during the primary election. Provisional ballots still have to be counted next Monday when the votes from the election are canvassed.

The candidates who will not advance to the general election include Michael Morris, Lawrence Ruiz, Jarrod Toothman and John-Charles Silva.