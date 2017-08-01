Tri-County Emergency Mobile Trailer project in the works

Efforts are underway on a three county project to prepare an emergency mobile trailer.

It would be a Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie counties collaboration.

Ben Bennett, Geary County Commission Chairman, provided information on the effort following an update from the County’s Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch.

“[There will be] things in that need to be used in case of a natural disaster or emergency situation like a tornado or a flood.”

Bennett did offer one suggestion on the project. “They may want to include our Emergency Management Director Garry Berges in that because they’re talking about retrofitting a trailer with equipment and things like bandage and gauzes and stuff that would be on hand just in case they have to throw all that together.”

Bennett updated JC Post on the initiative during the weekly County Commission press conference.