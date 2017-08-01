Two from Colorado stopped along I-70 with over $50,000 cash

Junction City Police arrested two people Monday in a stop near mile marker 295 on the Southwest side of the City.

Police Chief Dan Breci reported that the two people arrested had a large amount of cash.

“An officer was working on the interstate and saw a vehicle headed eastbound on I-70 with a registration violation; he stopped the vehicle and the two occupants of the vehicle acted very suspicious,” said Breci. “He later found somewhere in the area of $53,000 in U.S. currency.”

The occupants allegedly claim to have been transporting the cash to a bank for someone in Colorado.

Carlton M. Cornish, 56, of Englewood, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of transporting drug proceeds, and 54 year old Brian C. Schmitt, of Centennial, Colorado, was arrested for allegedly driving while suspended and registration violations.

No drugs were found in the vehicle.