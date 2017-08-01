JC Post

Two from Colorado stopped along I-70 with over $50,000 cash

by 4 Comments

Junction City Police arrested two people Monday in a stop near mile marker 295 on the Southwest side of the City.

Police Chief Dan Breci reported that the two people arrested had a large amount of cash.

“An officer was working on the interstate and saw a vehicle headed eastbound on I-70 with a registration violation; he stopped the vehicle and the two occupants of the vehicle acted very suspicious,” said Breci. “He later found somewhere in the area of $53,000 in U.S. currency.”

The occupants allegedly claim to have been transporting the cash to a bank for someone in Colorado.

Carlton M. Cornish, 56, of Englewood, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of transporting drug proceeds, and 54 year old Brian C. Schmitt, of Centennial, Colorado, was arrested for allegedly driving while suspended and registration violations.

No drugs were found in the vehicle.

  • ksumom22

    I have a major problem with this. Mainly, why does JCPD run I-70? From what I’m seeing, 295 is just about to the county line? Little bit out the JC jurisdiction, I believe. It sounds like these guys were set up. Someone somewhere told somebody that they had cash in their vehicle, and if I had $53k in my car, I’d be nervous too! BTW, somewhere around 90% of all US currency has a trace of some drug residue, so it’s gonna hit that at some point it was used in a drug transaction. Even new bills from the bank may contain drugs as they are in the same drawers as used bills.

    • Jenna

      JCPD actually has a K9 officer who has jurisdiction on the interstate as long as the violation occurred in Geary County, not just within City Limits. Now, patrol deputies for JCPD don’t usually assist on the interstate unless it’s necessary and they work within city limits and leave the interstate for Geary County Sheriffs Dept. But, the K9 officer for the JCPD does work the interstate.

  • JCeyeball

    Policing for profit…..
    They can only convict what they can prove. So….. money is confiscated, prosecutor denies prosecution due to zero probable cause, charge(s) dismissed, “suspects” released. Then “suspects” (let’s call them victims) must spend thousands of dollars to get their money back. Geary county is counting on the probability that the alleged suspects wont be able to fund a defense to recover their confiscated property, and the money winds up as property of the county. Look at the court dockets for Geary county, you’ll find a few US Currency cases in there.
    I-70 has some annex geography where JCPD patrols a portion due to lessened amounts of KHP.
    It’s a complete scam, meanwhile Officer Cop Mccoppy Face gets a pat on the back, and is looked highly upon by the JCPD for his/her actions.
    Notice they had to put an actual charge on one of them (suspended license) so they can keep a tighter hold on the funds confiscated.
    People buy all manner of boats, RVs, motorcycles, etc. in cash…… not illegal at all.
    Now….. If these guys did something wrong, shame on them, and good catch by the pigs, but the likelihood that they have, is probably pretty low.

    • ksumom22

      They don’t really look like big-time drug dealers to me…but the black due looks pretty pissed that the white dude let his tags lapse and his DL get suspended!!