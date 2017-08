The Junction City Commission has postponed the public hearing that was scheduled Tuesday evening on the 2018 City budget.

City Manager Allen Dinkel confirmed the proposed spending plan had not yet been published. “The budget is still the same as we said. It was going to be no mill levy increase even though the valuation went down a bit. We think it’s still a sound budget, but the public hearing will be on the 15th. ”

Commissioners were in session Tuesday night.