City to discuss issues regarding real estate signs

Real estate signs were a topic of conversation at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night.

Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said that the Codes Department has been trying to follow the regulations.

“We’re going to have some discussion about that at future meetings about where to set real estate signs and different codes,” said Dinkel. “Sometimes [people] want to set them up against the curb and the Codes Department picks them and it gets to be a little bit of a battle.”

The “battle” lies in the presentation of the signs and where homeowners or realtors are placing them.

Dinkel is hopeful they will find a happy medium.