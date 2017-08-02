Greater Manhattan Project Community Assessment Available

NEWS RELEASE

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Aug. 1, 2017) – The Greater Manhattan Project, which includes partners in both the private and public sector, has embarked upon a long-term strategic community and economic development planning process. The goal is to create a shared vision for the area’s future growth and actions to accomplish the cohesive plan.

Market Street Services, Inc., a community and economic development consulting firm based in Atlanta, Ga., is facilitating the creation of the plan. Initial funding was provided by Advantage Manhattan, a private-sector-based economic development initiative that is a program of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. Public sector funding partners include Riley County, City of Manhattan and Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation.

The project has enjoyed broad-based support throughout the Greater Manhattan community, as more than 2,000 public surveys were completed online. Dozens of focus groups and one-on-one interviews will also help to refine a consensus-based vision for the next five years and beyond in the Greater Manhattan area.

This public input and Market Street data analysis is included in the Community Assessment, now available at the project website: GreaterManhattanproject.com. This site also lists 51 steering committee members who will continue to guide the strategic process.

Vern Henricks, President/CEO of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, is one of three chairs for the steering committee. Henricks said the process allows for great input from the business community, and online surveys with focus groups provide added perspective to the study.

“The Greater Manhattan Project has provided a great opportunity to gather a diverse set of business leaders from our community and listen to their thoughts and vision for the future of Manhattan,” Henricks said. “The data provides refreshing detail, and we’ve received candid thoughts from consultants about our Manhattan business process.”

Manhattan has numerous strengths it can build upon. According to Market Street CEO J. Mac Holladay, momentum has been generated in a positive direction.

“This report shows that Greater Manhattan can hold its own against some very strong competition,” Holladay said. “Clearly, residents love this place and think it has a lot of potential. The key to the kingdom will be to balance public sector jobs with a strong mix of private employment.”

The final report will be delivered in early 2018. Tri-chairs for the committee: Vern Henricks, President/CEO, Greater Manhattan Community Foundation; Dennis Mullin, Chairman, SPS Companies, Inc.; and Linda Morse, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Manhattan. Their participation has been invaluable in facilitating the planning process.