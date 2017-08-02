JCPD to receive new tasers at no cost to taxpayers

Asset forfeiture funds will be used to purchase twenty new tasers for the Junction City Police Department.

The City Commission approved the action on Tuesday evening. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said that it makes the technology available the best possible [for law enforcement].

“When [we] have to get in a situation, we keep our people from getting hurt as well as the other people; and like a computer, it’s just [a matter of] updating,” said Dinkel. “You know, tasers are half the size they were ten years ago and the technology is getting better, and we’re just staying professional by improving all the time.”

The cost of the tasers total $24,717 – a cost not to be incurred by taxpayers.

“We’re buying those with asset forfeiture money so we’re not using the local property tax dollars,” said Dinkel.