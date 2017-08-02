JC Post

Low voter turnout for City Commission Primary election

by 6 Comments

Polls closed at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1st for Junction City residents voting for City Commission candidates to advance to the November General Election.

By 8:30 pm all of the ballots were counted. Nine hundred and thirteen ballots were cast, representing only eight percent of registered Junction City voters.

Rebecca Bossemeyer, Geary County Clerk, wasn’t sure what contributed to the low voter turnout.

“We haven’t had a primary for City/School elections in probably over a decade, so I really don’t know,” said Bossemeyer. “I didn’t expect a huge turnout today, but I’ve been frankly horrified at the low turnout we had.”

There are still 11 provisional ballots that will be canvassed on Monday, August 7th when County Commissioners sit as the Board of Canvassers, and 64 mailed ballots that have not yet been returned that could have a slight impact on the vote.

“A new law that took effect July 1st – if we have ballots that are postmarked on or before election day and we receive them on Friday (August 4th) we can count those, and we’ve not been able to do that before,” said Bossemeyer. “I do not believe all of those will come back, but I do think there’s a chance that we might get a handful of those ballots back.”

Bossemeyer stressed that the results are still unofficial at this point until all other ballots are counted.

  • taxed2death

    It’s really sad for all those who complain about the city commissioners and what you dislike about the city functions and finances. For all those who say your vote don’t count and didn’t care to get out and vote Keep your sarcastic statements to yourself and quit you’re complaining.

    • JC Resident

      Agree!!!

  • Rudy24

    I voted. Did you?

    • ALaube

      Upvote Rudy if you voted!

  • ksumom22

    Seriously guys?!?! The local and state elections are the MOST important and have the most impact on your lives!! Do not complain when your taxes go up or your streets are not fixed or your water bill doubles. This is directly on your shoulders because you decided it was too much trouble to be part of the process!!

  • Love4JC

    How sad. Nothing will ever change at this rate. You can’t complain when you don’t vote. By not voting, you essentially elected these people into office.