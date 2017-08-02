JC Post

Voting open for USA Today Best KS Attraction

courtesy USA Today

Voting is now open for USA Today’s Best Kansas Attraction.

Locally, the Flint Hills and the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Boyhood Home made the list.

The list of nominees includes:

  1. Boot Hill Museum
  2. Botanica
  3. Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site
  4. Cimarron National Grassland
  5. Cosmosphere
  6. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
  7. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Boyhood Home
  8. Fort Larned National Historic Site
  9. Kansas State Capitol
  10. Keeper of the Plains Plaza
  11. Lake Scott State Park
  12. Louisburg Cider Mill
  13. Monument Rocks
  14. OZ Museum
  15. Quivira National Wildlife Refuge
  16. Sedgwick County Zoo
  17. Strataca
  18. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
  19. The Flint Hills
  20. Wilson State Park

Voting ends on Monday, August 28th.

Vote once per day at http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/.