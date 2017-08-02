Voting open for USA Today Best KS Attraction

Voting is now open for USA Today’s Best Kansas Attraction.
Locally, the Flint Hills and the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Boyhood Home made the list.
The list of nominees includes:
- Boot Hill Museum
- Botanica
- Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site
- Cimarron National Grassland
- Cosmosphere
- Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
- Eisenhower Presidential Library & Boyhood Home
- Fort Larned National Historic Site
- Kansas State Capitol
- Keeper of the Plains Plaza
- Lake Scott State Park
- Louisburg Cider Mill
- Monument Rocks
- OZ Museum
- Quivira National Wildlife Refuge
- Sedgwick County Zoo
- Strataca
- Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
- The Flint Hills
- Wilson State Park
Voting ends on Monday, August 28th.
Vote once per day at http://www.10best.com/