Voting open for USA Today Best KS Attraction

Voting is now open for USA Today’s Best Kansas Attraction.

Locally, the Flint Hills and the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Boyhood Home made the list.

The list of nominees includes:

Boot Hill Museum Botanica Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site Cimarron National Grassland Cosmosphere Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead Eisenhower Presidential Library & Boyhood Home Fort Larned National Historic Site Kansas State Capitol Keeper of the Plains Plaza Lake Scott State Park Louisburg Cider Mill Monument Rocks OZ Museum Quivira National Wildlife Refuge Sedgwick County Zoo Strataca Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve The Flint Hills Wilson State Park

Voting ends on Monday, August 28th.

Vote once per day at http://www.10best.com/ awards/travel/.