Blue Green Algae Test Results at Milford Lake

The Corps of Engineers has released the test results from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for blue green algae at Milford Lake.

The north end of the reservoir, Zone C, has been placed in a warning status. The middle portion or Zone B is clear and the southern end of the lake, or Zone A, is in a watch status. The designated swim beaches in Zone A at the Corps of Engineers and Milford State Park will remain open.

Lake users are reminded that blue green algae may appear or disappear suddenly and move as the wind shifts. Boaters should use caution and move to a clear portion of the lake.

The current lake elevation is 1,143.48 feet, about 92-hundredths of a foot low. Outflows have been reduced by the Corps to 25 cubic feet per second and will allow the lake elevation to gradually increase to one foot over normal to 1,145.4.