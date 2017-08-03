Obituaries – August 03, 2017

Steven Roger Miller, 66, Chapman, KS passed away at his home on August 2, 2017.

There will be a rosary and vigil service 6-8 p.m., Friday, August 4 at St. Michael Catholic Church followed by visitation at St Michael Parish Center at 6:30 p.m. Please feel free to dress casually and wear any K-State or Chapman Irish attire on Friday evening. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on August 5, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Irish Foundation for the establishment of a scholarship for a Track or Cross Country athlete graduating from Chapman High School in care of Londeen’s Funeral Chapel, Chapman, KS.