UPDATE: Police continue Kansas search for wanted felony suspect

KECHI – Law enforcement authorities are asking the public to be on the look out for a stolen white 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty, with Kansas tag 940 CWB.

This vehicle was stolen from the 1600 block of east Tigua. This incident is possibly connected to the search of William Roberts, who ran from a car stop last night near 61st and Woodlawn. Robert is considered to be armed and dangerous, do not approach him or the stolen vehicle if spotted. Please continue to be vigilant and contact 911 is you see the suspect or the stolen vehicle.

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities continue to search for a felony suspect who led police on a chase in central Kansas.

Just before 9p.m. Wednesday night, William Jason Roberts led police on a chase from Harvey County into Sedgwick County where he abandoned a vehicle and remains at large, according to North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan.

Roberts is wanted on felony charges in Colorado for alleged vehicular assault and is also accused of ramming an officer’s vehicle near Dillon.

He was last seen near 61st Street and Woodlawn in north Sedgwick County, according to Jordan.

Roberts is described as 6-feet tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, has brown hair and some facial hair and was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts or pants.

Roberts should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may see him should call 911.