Ryan Hennington — Kansas State Football

Former Junction City Blue Jay Ryan Henington is in the Kansas State football program.

The preferred walk-on participated in K-State football media day on Thursday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. “Kansas State’s program is pretty rigorous but coaches do the right thing to put the athletes in the best position to compete on Saturday.” Henington added, “They demand a lot out of you, but that’s the next level of football, and it gets you really prepared for the season.” Henington worked out in Manhattan this summer.

He was a quarterback for the Blue Jays during his high school years. Right now he is listed as a receiver on the Kansas State roster. “For camp I’m kind of bouncing around, trying to help out wherever. Nothing’s for sure right now, so I’m just trying to be at camp, help out anywhere possible, but I’m definitely getting a broad spectrum of looks right now.”

Fall practices began at Kansas State this week.