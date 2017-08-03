JC Post

Sheriff’s Department Completes Death Investigation

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has released the findings into the investigation and autopsy for Alejandro Jonathan Franquiz.  According to Brian Hornaday, Captain of Investigations,  Franquiz died from the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was a staff sergeant assigned to Fort Riley at the time of his death.

A Sheriff’s Deputy located a vehicle parked on Interstate 70 at mile marker 311 at the east bound off-ramp at 12:14 a.m. Monday, July 31st. Franquiz, 30, was found deceased inside the vehicle. An autopsy was ordered and has now been completed.

  • JCeyeball

    Great….. maybe some privacy?

    Next time someone winds up dead, or convicted of a crime on JCpost, make sure you tell the world which McDonald’s or Home Depot they worked at please.

    Why does the fact that someone was a Soldier at Riley always have to be published???