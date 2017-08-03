Sheriff’s Department Completes Death Investigation

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has released the findings into the investigation and autopsy for Alejandro Jonathan Franquiz. According to Brian Hornaday, Captain of Investigations, Franquiz died from the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was a staff sergeant assigned to Fort Riley at the time of his death.

A Sheriff’s Deputy located a vehicle parked on Interstate 70 at mile marker 311 at the east bound off-ramp at 12:14 a.m. Monday, July 31st. Franquiz, 30, was found deceased inside the vehicle. An autopsy was ordered and has now been completed.