Sheriff’s Deputies Work Two Accidents

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies responded to two accidents.

–Deputies worked a single vehicle accident on K-57 Highway at mile marker 18. Marc Toomey, Herington, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson Electric Glide when a cow entered the roadway. Toomey was unable to avoid striking the animal. The accident was reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday

–Deputies responded at 12:03 a.m. Thursday to K-57 Highway mile marker 21 for a single vehicle accident. Dominick Anderson, Dwight, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Blazer. Dominick stated the vehicle lost power and he could not steer it. The Chevrolet Blazer went off the roadway striking an old limestone building.