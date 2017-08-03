JC Post

Swap Shop – August 03, 2017

Estate Sale – 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, 1517 S. Garfield (1/2 price sale)

Buy – Two plastic kiddie pools, 238-3495

Selling – Ceramic cat waterer; Firestone tire, P245 75 R16, 238-1444

Selling – Refrigerator, 922-6251

Selling – Plastic storage containers (various sizes)  375-3147

Selling – Cooper boiler; wicker tea cart; slow cooking recipe book, 477-2461 or 238-5283

Free – Chain link top rail; posts; fencing, 492-7607

Selling - Selmer Aristocrat saxophone with case, 226-1969
Lost Dog - Dappled Dachshund, 12th and Jackson Street area; Selling - CPAP machine 
with humidifier, 492-1147

Selling - Scaffolding; walnut lumber; Player piano, 922-6587

Selling – GE washer and dryer, 317-1159

Selling – Baker’s rack with two drawers; two tall bookshelves, 307-4616

 

 