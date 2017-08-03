Unanimous: Senate Passes Bill to Award Bob Dole the Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) today announced the Senate has unanimously passed his legislation with U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) to award former Kansas U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole with the Congressional Gold Medal. Roberts secured all 100 U.S. senators to cosponsor the legislation.

“The overwhelming support from every U.S. Senator shows how deserving Bob Dole is of this award,” said Roberts. “Bob has spent nearly his whole life in service to our nation. From his days in Russell, Kansas, his service in World War II, and his lifetime dedication to public service, Bob Dole embodies the American spirit. I am fortunate to call him a friend, mentor and brother. I am very grateful for the support from all of my Senate colleagues, and with the help of Rep. Lynn Jenkins, I look forward to seeing to getting this bill the president’s desk and awarding Senator Dole with this much-deserved honor.”

“This is promising step toward our goal of awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to Senator Dole,” said Congresswoman Jenkins.“With 100 Senators as cosponsors, it is a remarkable sign of the depth of respect and support for Senator Dole. I applaud Senator Roberts on this effort, he truly went above and beyond. Now, I encourage my House colleagues to join me in this bipartisan effort so that we can get this legislation to the President’s desk.”

The Bob Dole Congressional Gold Medal Act, was introduced on July 24, 2017. If passed by the House and Senate, the bill would award Sen. Dole with the Congressional Gold Medal in “recognition for his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator and statesman.” It is the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions. It is the most distinguished honor and the highest civilian honor given by the Congress. The legislation must be cosponsored by two-thirds of the Senate and two-thirds of the House. Every Senator is a cosponsor of the Senate bill.

Rep. Jenkins introduced the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, it has 73 bipartisan cosponsors, including the entire Kansas delegation: U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), and Reps. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.) and Ron Estes (R-Kan.).

In addition, a bipartisan group of Senator Dole’s former colleagues who remain in the Senate signed on to the legislation as original cosponsors. They include: Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Thad Cochran (R-Miss.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Patty Murray (Wash.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.).