Chase Ends with One Arrest

Grandview Plaza Police reported that they clocked a vehicle speeding at 111 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone on I-70 near mile marker 299 at 2:32 a.m. Friday. The location is just east of Grandview Plaza.

Police stated a traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle fled when an officer walked up to it. A chase ensued and lasted for several minutes. The suspect was apprehended behind the Budget Host Motel in Junction City. There were no injuries and no damage to private property.

Police reported that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Kamal Fajri, was arrested on suspicion of Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, Driving While License Suspended, DUI, and Transporting an Open Container. He was booked into the Geary County Detention Center and held in lieu of a court appearance.