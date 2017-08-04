I-70 Lane Closures to Continue

Junction City – The Kansas Department of Transportation will again be closing lanes on I-70 beginning Monday, August 7, for patching bridge approaches and departures weather permitting. The schedule is as follows:

Monday – westbound passing lane closed between mile marker 297 to 296

Tuesday – westbound driving lane closed between mile marker 286 to 285

Wednesday – westbound passing lane between mile marker 286 to 285

Thursday – eastbound driving lane between mile marker 285 to 286

Friday – eastbound passing lane between mile marker 285 to 286

KDOT urges drivers to be alert, pay attention to work zone warning signs and slow down when approaching work zones.