I-70 Lane Closures to Continue

Junction City – The Kansas Department of Transportation will again be closing lanes on I-70 beginning Monday, August 7, for patching bridge approaches and departures weather permitting.  The schedule is as follows:

 

  • Monday – westbound passing lane closed between mile marker 297 to 296
  • Tuesday – westbound driving lane closed between mile marker 286 to 285
  • Wednesday – westbound passing lane between mile marker 286 to 285
  • Thursday – eastbound driving lane between mile marker 285 to 286
  • Friday – eastbound passing lane between mile marker 285 to 286

KDOT urges drivers to be alert, pay attention to work zone warning signs and slow down when approaching work zones.

 